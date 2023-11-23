Freshness Guaranteed Fruit Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Freshness Guaranteed fruit and RaceTrac fruit are being recalled in relation to the Salmonella outbreak linked to Trufresh Malichita cantaloupe that has sickened at least 43 people in 15 states. These products were made from whole cantaloupe distributed by that company. No illnesses connected to these specific products have been reported to the company as of November 22, 2023. The recalling firm is CF Dallas.

All CF Dallas fresh cut fruit products associated with this cantaloupe recall have expired, but consumers may have bought them and froze them for later use. If you did freeze some of this fruit, discard it.

These products were distributed at the retail level in these states: Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Illinois, Texas, and Louisiana. The fruit is packaged in clear square or round plastic containers, marked with a lot code and best by date on the label.

You can see the long list of recalled products, along with the UPC number, package weight, lot number, and best by date at the FDA web site. The brand names are Freshness Guaranteed and RaceTrac. Some of the recalled sprouts include Seasonal Blend, Melon Trio, Seasonal Fruit Tray, Cantaloupe Chunks, and Fruit Medley, among others. The latest best by date is 11/12/23.

If you bought any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.

If you ate any of these products, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, which can take up to a week to appear. Symptoms include fever, chills, headache, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody.