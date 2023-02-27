Geisha Canned Medium Shrimp Recalled For Processing

by

Geisha Canned Medium Shrimp is being recalled for a processing issue that has caused reports of swelling, leaking or bursting cans. The product could have been under processed, which could lead to the potential for spoilage organisms or pathogens. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is Kawasho Foods USA Inc. of New York, New York.

The recalled product is Geisha Canned Medium Shrimp that is packaged in a 4 ounce metal can with a pull top. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 071140003909. There is one lot of this product included in this recall: LGC12W12E22; BEST BY: MAY/12/2026. This code is printed on the bottom of each can. The product was distributed to these retail stores: Walmart, Associated Food Stores, Stater Bros Markets, Safeway, and Albertsons, in these states: California, Utah, Arizona, and Colorado.

If you bought this shrimp in that can size with those numbers, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook the shrimp. Get rid of it even if the cans aren’t leaking or swelling, because under-processing can be a concern for botulism. And some pathogens can produce toxins that are not destroyed by heat.

You can throw the can away, after first double bagging it, in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.