Ginger Snap Milk Chocolate Recalled For Undeclared Peanuts

Ginger Snap Milk Chocolate Bars are being recalled because they may contain peanuts, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required. Anyone who is allergic to peanuts could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Dick Taylor Craft Chocolate of Eureka, California.

The recalled product, Ginger Snap Milk Chocolate Bars, was mispackaged and the wrapper actually contains Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Bars, so they contain undeclared peanuts. These recalled chocolate bars were distributed locally to retail accounts in Humboldt County, through online/mail orders, and through the company’s factory store in Eureka, California.

The recalled candy bar is wrapped in a 2 ounce (57 gram) wrapper that has lot number 23194 stamped on the back of the product. The expiration date of 13/JAN/2025 is also stamped on the back. The UPC number for this item is 858788004495.

The recall was triggered when the company discovered that the peanut-containing product was sold to two customers in their factory store. The customers returned the candy, saying that it tasted like peanut butter. Distribution of this product is suspended.

If you purchased this product with that lot number, expiration date, and UPC number, and are allergic to peanuts, do not eat it. You can throw the candy bar away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.