GoHealthy Probiotics Recalled for Potential Microbial Growth

GoHealthy Probiotics and Ozona Probiotics are being recalled because they may have the potential to become contaminated with microbial growth. This can cause illness, especially since two of the products are intended for infants, toddlers, and kids. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Ozona Organics LLC of Ozona, Texas.

The recalled products are 4 ounce and 16 ounce bottles of Ozona Probiotics for Digestive Health (intended for human use), also labeled as GoHealthy Probiotics for Infants, Toddlers and Kids in 2 ounce bottles, and GoHealthy Probiotics for Infants, Kids, Men and Women in 4 ounce bottles. The products have high water activity that provides the potential for microbial growth, which may be harmful. The type of microbe was not specified in the recall notice. You can see pictures of product labels at the FDA web site.

The lots of Ozona Probiotics for Digestive Health were distributed through the company’s website and also were sold through Amazon. The Ozona Probiotics for Digestive Health products are packaged in 4 ounce blue glass bottles and 16 ounce blue plastic bottles. The GoHealthy Probiotics for Infants, Toddlers, and Kids come in 2 ounce blue glass bottles. The GoHealthy Probiotics for Infants, Kids, Men and Women come in 4 ounce blue glass bottles.

The lot number, manufacturing date, and expiration date pairs for these products are 011122, 11/1/21, 11/1/23; 011228, 12/28/21, 12/28/23; 020810, 8/10/22, 8/10/24; 021115, 11/15/22, 11/15/24; 022023, 12/15/22, 12/15/24; 030115, 1/15/23, 1/15/25; and 030301, 3/1/23, 3/1/25. The lot numbers are on the back panel of the product labels.

Ozona Organics Dog, Cat, Equine, and Swine Probiotics are being recalled in their entirety. The distribution dates for these products are from August 2021 through July 2023 and they were sold through the company’s website. Ozona Organics Probiotics for Dogs and Probiotics for Cats come in 4 ounce blue glass bottles with droppers. Ozona Organics Probiotics for Equine and Probiotics for Swine is packaged in 1 gallon white plastic bottles with handles.

If you purchased any of these GoHealthy Probiotics or Ozona Probiotics products in those sizes and with those number combinations, do not use them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.