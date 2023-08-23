Health Canada Warns Consumers About Caffeinated Energy Drinks

by

Health Canada is warning consumers about the possible health drinks of consuming too many caffeinated energy drinks. These drinks are not recommended for anyone who is under the age of 14, who is pregnant or breast-feeding, or anyone who is sensitive to caffeine.

These beverages or mixes contain added caffeine, usually along with other ingredients such as minerals, vitamins, herbal ingredients, guayana, Yerba mate, and taurine. In Canada, these beverages can contain up to 180 mg of caffeine per serving.

There are cautionary statements on these product labels in these countries. Anyone over the age of 18 should not consume more than 400 mg of caffeine per day.

Too much caffeine can have detrimental effects on your health, including insomnia, irritability, headaches, and nervousness. Some of these items have been recalled recently by the Canadian Food Inspection agency (CFI) because they continued too much caffeine or had improper labeling.

Some of the recalled drink brands include Celsius, Fast Twitch, GFuel, Ghose, C4, Bang Potent Brain and Body Fuel, and Mateína.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. If you do, dispose of them or take them back for a refund. If you do choose to consume these products, follow the cautionary statements on the labels. Keep track of the amount of caffeine you are consuming and be careful not to exceed 400 mg per day if you are an adult. Contact your healthcare provider if you have questions or concerns.