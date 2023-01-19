Hot Chocolate Pots Sold at Williams-Sonoma Recalled

by

Hot Chocolate Pots sold exclusively at Williams-Sonoma stores have been recalled because they present a fire hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The problem is that the hot chocolate pots are mislabeled as microwave safe. If they are put into the microwave, the metallic pain on the pots can spark, posing a fire hazard.

No injuries or incidents have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. About 2,700 of the pots were sold in the United States. About 40 were sold in Canada.

The recalled product is hot chocolate pots with the SKU/UGS number 9292417. This number is located on the bottom of the box. The pot is white with a red lid and features a reindeer on the front side. The pot includes a battery-operated frothing wand. The date code of 5/22 is on the bottom of the pot.

The product was sold at Williams-Sonoma stores nationwide, and also online at the Williams-Sonoma web site. They were also sold through the Williams-Sonoma catalogs from September 2022 through November 2022 for about $100.

The importer of these pots is Lifetime Brands Inc. of Garden City, New York. The distributor is Williams-Sonoma Inc. of San Francisco, California. The pots were manufactured in China.

If you purchased this pot, stop using it immediately. You can contact Williams-Sonoma to learn how to return the product for a full refund plus a $20 gift card.