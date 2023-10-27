Ice Cream House Listeria Monocytogenes Outbreak Ends

by

The Ice Cream House Listeria monocytogenes outbreak has ended with two people sick, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Both patients were hospitalized. One patient lives in New York, and the other lives in Pennsylvania.

Epidemiologic, laboratory, and traceback evidence showed that ice cream made by The Ice Cream House, located in Brooklyn, New York, made people sick. One patient ate “Soft Serve on the Go” ice cream cups, and the other person likely ate the same ice cream cup at a long term care facility where they lived. The median age of the patients is 77.

The outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes was found in those cups, in a mini dessert cigar novelty ice cream product, and in several environmental samples taken from two Ice Cream House stores. The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets found the outbreak strain in these products and from products taken from the company’s manufacturing facility. These products were sold nationwide and were also distributed to long term care facilities and nursing homes.

Whole genome sequencing showed that the bacteria from patient isolates were closely related genetically. That means that the people in this outbreak got sick from eating the same food.

On August 9, 2023, Real Kosher Ice Cream recalled all flavors of Soft Serve on the Go ice cream cups. And on August 30, 2023, The Ice Cream House recalled all their dairy ice cream and non-dairy frozen dessert products that have the “Ice Cream House” logo. All of these products were made at the Ice Cream House facility.

If you have any Ice Cream House products in your freezer, do not eat them. You can discard them in a secure trash can, or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund. Wash your hands with soap and water after handling these products.