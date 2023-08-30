Ice Cream House Recalls All Frozen Desserts For Listeria

by

The Ice Cream House is recalling all dairy ice cream products and non dairy (parve) frozen dessert products for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. These items were sold at the Ice Cream House in rookie and through retail supermarkets in these states: New York, New Jersey, and Ohio.

This recall is related to the Soft Serve on the Go cups that were recalled by Real Kosher Ice Cream earlier this month. There are two listeriosis illnesses connected to the Soft Serve on the Go Cups products.

The recalled products include all Ice Cream House products that are currently on the market. This includes all dairy and non-dairy products, including ice cream, cakes, logs, and novelty items. All will have the “Ice Cream House” logo. The products are packaged in clamshells or cake trays with plastic dome covers in a variety of sizes and styles. There are no lot or date codes on these products.

You can see the long list of recalled products at the FDA web site, along with the UPC number. They include Trio Log Ice Cream Dairy, Mini Heart Cake, Mini Sorbet Cake, Hello Kitty Cake, De’Lightning Frozen Dessert, Mont Blanc D’zert Ice Cream, Heaven Layer, Tropical Fruit, Premium Sundae, Premium Sorbet, Mini Cone, Hearty Tart, Mister Cone, Cigar Shells, and Double Fudge Sandwich, among others.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can after first double bagging them, or you an take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

Clean your refrigerator and freezer with a mild bleach solution after you discard these items. Llsiteria monocytogenes bacteria can grow at refrigerator temperatures and freezing doesn’t kill it. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling these items.

If you ate any of these products, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days, because that’s how long the incubation period can be. If you do feel sick, see your doctor.