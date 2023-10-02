Inspired Organics Organic Raw Walnuts Recalled For Cashews

by

Inspired Organics Organic Raw Walnuts are being recalled because the packages may actually contain cashews, another tree nut, that is not declared on the label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to cashews could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. Because the recall was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, instead of the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Lipari Foods Operating Company of Warren, Michigan.

The recalled product is Inspired Organics Organic Raw Walnuts that are packaged in a 5 ounce bag. The UPC number for this product that is stamped on the label is 8 63669 74200 7. And the Lot number that is printed on the package is 12202307A. There are nine bags in every wholesale case. About 17 cases of this item are included in this recall. The walnuts were sold at the retail level in these states: Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

If you bought this product with that UPC number and lot number and are sensitive to or allergic to cashews, do not eat it. You can throw the item away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.