JSJ Cakes Recalled For Undeclared Egg

by

JSJ cakes in various flavors are being recalled because they contain egg, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to egg could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Titans Global Inc.

The recalled products were sold locally in California at the retail level. The recalled cakes include JSJ Chocolate Cake, JSJ ZSR Cake, and JSJ DMC Leaf Cake. They are packaged in a 95 gram, clear plastic package that is marked with the lot number 20221108B on the top of the container. The produced date of 2022/11/08 (November 8, 2022) is stamped on the side of the package. You can see pictures of product packages at the FDA web site.

If you purchased these JSJ cakes and are allergic to egg, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed or double bagged package inside a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

Food allergies can begin at any time during the lifespan with little or no warning. Symptoms of an allergy to eggs can include skin inflammation, hives, nasal congestion, nausea and vomiting, and wheezing, difficulty breathing, and shortness of breath.