Kandy Whole Cantaloupe Recalled for Possible Salmonella

Kandy whole cantaloupe is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Eagle Produce LLC of Scottsdale, Arizona.

About 6,456 cases of whole cantaloupe are included in this recall. The fruit was distributed at the retail level in these states: California, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and in Washington D.C. It was available for purchase from September 5 to September 16, 2023.

The recalled product is Kandy whole cantaloupe. The cantaloupe has the UPC number 4050, and these lot codes: 797901, 797900, and 804918. The numbers are printed a sticker affixed to the cantaloupe. The sticker is red with white and black printing.

No other products or lot codes or UPC numbers are affected by this recall. The recall was triggered by a test conducted on the cantaloupe by the FDA in a distribution center. The company is cooperating with the FDA in the investigation of this issue.

If you purchased this cantaloupe with those codes, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund. Clean your refrigerator or pantry or wherever you stored this cantaloupe with a mild beach solution after you discard it. And wash your hands with soap and water thoroughly after cleaning and after handling this product.