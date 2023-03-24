Kelley Smoked Jalapeño Baby Rope Sausage Recalled For Milk

by

Kelley Smoked Jalapeño Baby Rope Sausage is being recalled because it contains cheese, and thereby milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to milk, or who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. There have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Kelley Foods of Elba, Alabama.

The fully cooked recalled product was produced on January 10, 2023. It is 12 ounce vacuum-packed packages containing KELLEY Naturally Hardwood Smoked JALAPEÑO PEPPER BABY ROPE SAUSAGE. The code on the package label is 2705493011. The use or freeze by date is May 11, 2023.

This item has the establishment number EST. 8016 stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. The rope sausage was shipped to retail locations in Alabama and Florida.

The problem was discovered when the firm notified FSIS that a grocery store manager found that the Kelley Smoked Jalapeño Baby Rope Sausage appeared to contain cheddar cheese, which was not listed as an ingredient. The firm confirmed that its jalapeño and cheddar baby rope sausage contained the wrong label.

If you purchased this product and cannot consume milk, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.