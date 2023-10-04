Kirkland Signature Master Carve Half Ham Recalled For Listeria

by

Kirkland Signature Master Carve Half Ham is being recalled at Costco stores for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Sunnyvale Smoked Meats Inc.

The recalled product was sold only in the Northern California/Bay Area and in western Nevada at Costco stores. The recalled item is Kirkland Signature Master Carve Half Ham, Natural Juices Boneless Smoked Half Ham. The ham was available for purchase between September 26 and September 29, 2023.

A single code date is included in this recall. The Use/Freeze by date is Jan 20 24, that is stamped on the sticker on the front of the package next to the price and product size. And the lot number is 264 – 4 that is printed on a sticker placed on the back of the ham package. No other date codes are affected by this recall. The Costco item number is 46655.

If you purchased this product do not eat it, even if you plan to reheat it thoroughly before serving, because of the possibility of cross-contamination between the ham and other items in your kitchen. You can throw the ham away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Then clean your refrigerator or freezer or wherever the ham was stored with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining bacteria. Listeria monocytogenes can grow at refrigerator temperatures, and freezing doesn’t kill it. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling the ham and after cleaning.

If you ate this ham, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis that can take up to 70 days to appear. If you do get sick, see your doctor.