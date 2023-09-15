Knickerbocker 365 Homestyle Hamburger Buns Recalled; 1 Illness

by

Knickerbocker 365 Homestyle Hamburger Buns have been recalled because they contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone with lactose intolerance, or anyone who is allergic to milk could have a serious reaction if they eat this item. One illness was reported to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. The recalling firm is Knickerbocker 365 Inc. of Madison Heights, Michigan.

The recalled Knickerbocker 365 Homestyle Hamburger Buns were distributed in southeastern Michigan retail stores, restaurants, and foodservice. Retail stores that sold the recalled product include: All Season’s Market, John’s Market, Main Party Store, Nino Salvaggio, Steiner Meat Market, and Van Dyke Liquor Beer & Wine.

The hamburger buns come in a 16 ounce, labeled clear plastic package. The lot codes that are stamped on the package are: I31C, J01C, J02C, J06C, J07C, J08C, J09C, and J11C.

The recall was triggered when the company found that the milk-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of that allergen. The problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging processes. The problem was corrected immediately.

If you purchased these hamburger buns and cannot consume milk for any reason, do not eat them. You can throw the buns away in a sealed container inside a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.