Kootenay Meadows Nostrala Firm Cheese Recalled For Pathogens

Kootenay Meadows Nostrala Firm Surface-Ripened Cheese is being recalled in Canada because it may be contaminated with the pathogens Staphylococcus aureus and generic E. coli. The recall notice did not mention whether or not any illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Mountain Valley Dairy Ltd.

Staphylococcus aureus is a bacteria that causes foodborne illness. Symptoms of this illness include sudden and abrupt onset. Patients suffer from nausea, vomiting, and abdominal cramps with or without diarrhea, along with hyper salivation. Ill persons can suffer dehydration and hypotension. Symptoms usually start within 30 minutes to 3 hours after eating contaminated food. Generic E. coli is a marker pathogen that can indicate fecal contamination.

The recalled product is Kootenay Meadows Nostrala Firm Surface-Ripened Organic Cheese that is packaged in variable size containers. The code on this product is 231222, and the UPC number printed on the product label begins with 8 75091. This product was sold at the retail level in the provinces of British Columbia and Alberta.

If you bought this cheese with that code and UPC number, do not eat it even if you plan to cook with the cheese. Staphylococcus aureus produces an enterotoxin that is heat stable, so heating the cheese will not make it safe to eat.

You can throw the cheese away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund. Wash your hands well with soap and water after handling this cheese.