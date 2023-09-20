Kraft Singles American Processed Cheese Slices Recalled

by

Kraft Singles American Processed Cheese Slices are being voluntarily recalled because a packaging hazard can make the film that wraps the slices stick to the slice, posing a choking hazard. There have been six complaints of consumers saying they choked or gagged in connection with the consumption of this product. No injuries or serious health issues have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Kraft Heinz.

The company said a temporary issue developed on one of their wrapping machines, so a thin strip of the film can remain on the slice after the wrapper is removed. Only Kraft Singles American processed cheese slices with the following case and packaging information are involved in this recall. No other varieties or sizes are included.

The recalled product is 16 ounce Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product with an individual package UPC number of 0 2100061526 1. The “Best When Used Buy” date stamped on the label is 10 JAN 24 through 27 JAN 24. The individual packages in this recall will contain an S and 72 in the manufacturing code.

Also recalled are 3 pound multipacks of Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product. The carton UPC number on the label is 0 2100060491 3. And the “Best When Used By” date on the package is 09 JAN 2024 through 13 JAN 2024 and 16 JAN 2024. You can see pictures of these recalled Kraft Singles American Processed Cheese Slices at the FDA web site.

If you bought either of the recalled products, do not eat them. You can throw the cheese slices away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.