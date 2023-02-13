Le Fromage au Village Raw Cheddar Recalled For Listeria

by

Le Fromage au Village Raw Cheddar Cheese is being recalled in Canada for Listeria monocytogenes contamination. An investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak triggered this recall. There have been illnesses reported that may be associated with the consumption of this product. The government is conducting further testing. The recalling firm is Le Fromage au Village Inc.

This warning is an update of a recall that was issued on February 11, 2023 to correctly identify the recalled products. The lot dates changed. You can see pictures of the recalled product at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) web site.

These products were sold in Ontario and Quebec at the retail level and were also sold online. The cheeses may also have been sold in other provinces and territories.

The recalled products include Le Fromage au Village Le Cru du Clocher raw milk cheddar cheese that is packaged in 160 gram containers. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 6 73536 00051 8. All lots manufactured before April 10, 2022 (10 AL 2022) are included in this recall. Also recalled is the same product, Le Fromage au Village Le Cru du Clocher raw milk cheddar cheese, that is sold in variable weight packages with no UPC number. All lots manufactured before April 10, 2022 are recalled.

If you bought these cheeses, do not eat them or use them in cooking. You can throw them away in a sealed containers in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund. Clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution after you discard the cheeses.

If you ate this Le Fromage au Village raw cheddar cheese, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do feel sick, see your doctor.