Life Raft Treats Ice Cream Products Recall For Listeria Expanded

The Life Raft Treats Ice Cream products recall for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination has been expanded to include one more lot. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Life Raft Treats of North Charleston, South Carolina.

On September 18, 2023, the company was notified by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control that they needed to add one more lot of Not Fried Chicken Ice Cream treat to their recall because it also tested positive for the pathogen. The firm decided to include Life is Peachy Ice Cream to the recall because both of these items were manufactured in the same room.

These products are all Life Raft brand. The new recall includes Life is Peachy ice cream that is packaged in a 6 count box. There is no UPC number for this product. The use by dates are up to and including BEST BY AUG 08282024. Also recalled is Not Fried Chicken Ice Cream in a 64 ounce bucket. This item doesn’t have a UPC number either. And the use by dates are up to and including BEST BY AUG 08282024. Finally, The Not Fried Ice Chicken Ice Cream in a 2.5 ounce bar is included in this recall. That product has the UPC number 8 60006 18210 6, and the use by dates are up to and including BEST BY AUG 08282024. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

These items were shipped starting on August 28, 2023. They were shipped via Goldbelly.com to customers in these states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, and Wisconsin, and Washington DC.

If you bought these Life Raft Treats Ice Cream products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can return them for a refund.

Clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution after you get rid of the ice cream. Freezing doesn’t kill Listeria monocytogenes bacteria, and the pathogen establishes itself easily in moist, cold environments.