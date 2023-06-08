Living Nutz Nut & Seed Butter Raw Recalled For Salmonella

by

Living Nutz Nut & Seed Butter Raw Sprouted & Stoneground is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. Because this recall notice is posted on the FDA Enforcement Reports page, there is no information about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to date. The recalling firm is Living Nutz Living Organic Foods of Bowdoinham, Maine.

About 68 units of this product are included in this recall. They were sold in these states: Maine, Florida, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Washington, and Texas.

The recalled product is Living Nutz Nut & Seed Butter Raw Sprouted and Stoneground, that is sold in 8 ounce, 12 ounce, or 64 ounce containers. No pictures of these products were provided. The codes for this product are 121522 and 121523. The UPC number for the 8 ounce size is 6 71762 31013 5, and the UPC number for the 64 ounce container is 671762310098. No UPC number was given for the 12 ounce size of this product.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a sealed package inside a secure garbage can so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling this item.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning usually begin 12 to 72 hours after infection. Most people experience nausea, vomiting, fever, headache, abdominal and stomach pain, and diarrhea that may be bloody.