Malichita Cantaloupe Recalled For Possible Salmonella

Malichita Cantaloupe is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these fruits. The recalling firm is Sofia Produce of Nogales, Arizona, doing business under the name Trufresh.

All sizes of fresh cantaloupes packaged in cardboard containers labeled with the Malichita label are included in this recall. They were sold between October 16, 2023 and October 23, 2023 under these sales order numbers: 0128556, 0128624, 0128630, 0128632, 0128640, 0128643, 0128644, 0128646, 0128648, 0128651, -0128656, 0128669, 0128680, 0128682, 0128683, 0128700, 0225200, 0225201, 0225206, 0225214, 0225219, 0225222, 0225226, 0225227, 0225228, 0419611, 0419629, 0419630, 0419636, 0419671, 0419688, 0419693, 0419696, 0419697, 0419704, 0419710, 0419718, 0419772, 0516255, 0516268, 0516271, 0516279, 0516301, 0612143, 0612144, 0612148, 0612154, 0612156, 0612158, 0612171, 0612190, 0612191, 0612197, 0612198, 0612209, and 0612225

The cantaloupes were distributed directly to these states: Arizona, California. Maryland, New Jersey, Tennessee, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Texas, and Florida. They were also sold to Canada. A recall notice was posted on the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) recall web page a week ago.

The recalled cantaloupes are packaged in cardboard containers with the Malichita label. The fruits also have an individual PLU sticker on each cantaloupe. The PLU sticker has a top half that is white, with the word written in script. The bottom of the stick is black and has the number 4050 displayed in white letters. The cantaloupe was imported from Mexico.

Trufresh is issuing this recall after the CFIA issued a recall of cantaloups packaged with the same label and the same PLU number a week ago.

Check to see if you bought these cantaloupes. If you did, do not eat them. Restaurants and stores should not sell, serve, use, or distribute them. If you aren’t sure whether or not you bought this specific product, contact your grocer. Consumers can throw the cantaloupe away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it, or they can return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Wash your hands with soap and water after handling this product.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning can take 12 to 72 hours to manifest. Most people experience fever, chills, headache, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody.