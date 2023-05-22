Mastro Mortadella Recalled For Undeclared Pistachios

by

Mastro Mortadella is being recalled because it may contain pistachios, or tree nuts, that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to pistachios could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No confirmed reports of illness due to the consumption of these products have been received by the company to date. The recalling firm is Sofina Foods, Inc. of Markham, Ontario in Canada.

The ready to eat mortadella deli products were produced on March 27, March 30, and April 4, 2023. They include:

Various weight cases of “MASTRO MORTADELLA PRODUCT OF CANADA” with product code 10307, lot code BE170418, BEST BEFORE 2023 JL 27 containing 7.6 kgs. clear plastic packages of “IMPORTED MASTRO MORTADELLA PRODUCT OF CANADA” with EST 224, “BEST BEFORE MEILLEUR AVANT” date of 2023 JL 27, and lot code BE170418.

Various weight cases of “MASTRO MORTADELLA PRODUCT OF CANADA” with product code 10307, lot code BE170560, BEST BEFORE 2023 AU 02 containing 7.6 kgs. clear plastic packages of “IMPORTED MASTRO MORTADELLA PRODUCT OF CANADA” with EST 224, “BEST BEFORE MEILLEUR AVANT” date of 2023 AU 02, and lot code BE170560.

Various weight cases of “MASTRO MORTADELLA PRODUCT OF CANADA” with product code 21130, Lot Code BE170422, BEST BEFORE 2023 JL 27 containing 4 kgs. clear plastic packages of “MASTRO MORTADELLA PRODUCT OF CANADA” with EST 224, “BEST BEFORE MEILLEUR AVANT” date of 2023 JL 27, and lot code BE170422.

Various weight cases of “MASTRO MORTADELLA PRODUCT OF CANADA” with product code 21130, Lot Code BE170668, BEST BEFORE 2023 AU 08 containing 4 kgs. clear plastic packages of “MASTRO MORTADELLA PRODUCT OF CANADA” with EST 224, “BEST BEFORE MEILLEUR AVANT” date 2023 AU 08, and lot code BE170668.

Th4ese products all have the Canada establishment number “224” that is stamped on the case box. The products were shipped to distribution centers in California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, and Pennsylvania for use in foodservice and retail delis. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the USDA web site.

The problem was discovered when the company notified FSIS that a customer observed pistachios in the product during slicing. FSIS is concerned that some of this product may be in consumers’ homes.

If you purchased any of these products and are allergic to pistachios, do not eat them. You can throw them away, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.