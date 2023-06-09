Men’s Central Jail in LA Has Possible Hepatitis A Exposure

by

The Men’s Central Jail in Los Angeles has had a possible Hepatitis A exposure between May 13 and May 28, 2023. The County of Los Angeles Public Health is investigating a report of a person who had an infection while detained at that jail, which is located at 441 Bauchet Street in Los Angeles.

Hepatitis A is a very contagious virus that can cause serious illness in people who are immune compromised and who have liver disease. Getting vaccinated against the virus is important for many people. The hepatitis A vaccine is effective when given within two weeks of exposure. That means that anyone who was detained in that jail during the exposure period needs to get vaccinated if they aren’t already.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is offering free vaccinations against hepatitis A to anyone who was released after being detained in Men’s Central Jail during the exposure period. If it has been more than two weeks, people should monitor their health for the symptoms of hepatitis A and see a doctor if they get sick.

Symptoms of hepatitis A usually begin 15 to 70 days after infection. People are infectious for the first two weeks when they don’t even know they are sick. Symptoms include jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes), fever, nausea, abdominal pain, especially in the upper right quadrant, nausea, vomiting, dark urine, and light clay colored stools.

The locations of free vaccinations and hours of operation can be found at the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health website. They are Market Street Center, Oregon Park, and Ted Watkins Memorial Park. You can also get vaccinated act Public Health walk-in clinics.