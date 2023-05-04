Mighty Sesame Organic Tahini Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Mighty Sesame Organic Tahini is being recalled because it may be contaminated with Salmonella bacteria. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is Rushdi Food Industries of Bayonne, New Jersey. The company is an Israeli based manufacturer.

The recalled product is Mighty Sesame Organic Tahini that is packaged in 10.9 ounce squeezable bottles. The UPC number on the label is 858313006208, and the expiration date is 9/25/23. The words “Creamy Squeezable & Ready” are printed on the label in pink. This product is vegan. This item was distributed to stores mainly in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut as well as some stores nationwide during the weeks of February 23, 2023 through March 5, 2023. This tahini was also recalled in August 2022, also for possible Salmonella contamination.

The company says that there is an “extremely low” chance that any of this product would still be available for sale. All products other than the recalled one with that best by date are fine to eat.

The recall was triggered when the company received a notification by the FDA and the Ohio Department of Health that this specific lot was contaminated with Salmonella. The company immediately informed its customers about this issue.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook with it, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.