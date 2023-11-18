Minnesota Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Malichita Cantaloupes

by

A Minnesota Salmonella outbreak linked to recalled Malichita cantaloupes has sickened at least five people in that state, according to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH). This outbreak is linked to a larger multistate outbreak, in which at least 43 people in 15 states are sick.

One person in the Twin Cities metro area has been hospitalized because they are so sick. Illness onset dates range from October 25, 2023 to November 4, 2023. The patient age range was not given in the Minnesota outbreak announcement, but nationwide the age range is from one to 100.

There have been several recalls of Malichita brand cantaloupes in connection with this outbreak. Trufresh recalled Malichita cantaloupes sold in October on November 8, 2023. That recall was expanded on November 15, 2023 to include more cantaloupes. On November 14, Vinyard Fruit and Vegetable Company recalled pre-cut fruit products, and ALDI recalled its whole cantaloupe, cantaloupe chunks, and pineapple spears on that same day.

Please check your refrigerator or pantry to see if you have purchased any of these products. If you have, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a refund.

You should then clean and sanitize your refrigerator to make sure that no more bacteria remain. Follow these steps to make sure that you clean the appliance thoroughly.

If you ate any of these cantaloupes, monitor your health for the symptoms of salmonellosis for the next few days. Symptoms usually include chills, a fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody.

If you do get sick, see your doctor. You may be part of this Minnesota Salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupe.