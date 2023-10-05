by

There are more FDA Outbreak Investigations closed with no answers, in the just updated FDA CORE Outbreak Investigation Table. So far nine outbreaks this year have ended unsolved.

For the Cryptosporidium outbreak that sickened at least 11 people, the outbreak is over and the investigation has ended. The only action the FDA took in this outbreak was to conduct traceback.

For the two Cyclospora outbreaks, the outbreaks are over and the investigations have closed with no answers. One of the outbreaks sickened at least 72 people, and the other sickened at least 140 people. The FDA conducted traceback and collected samples for analysis, but could not find the source of the parasite.

There is a new Salmonella Thompson outbreak on the table. The product responsible for these illnesses has not yet been identified. There are at least 64 people sick in this outbreak. No traceback, on-site inspections, sample collections, or analysis has started. And we do not know the patient age ranges, illness onset dates, or if anyone has been hospitalized.

For the Salmonella Newport outbreak that has sickened at least 11 people, the outbreak has ended, but the FDA is still investigating. They have conducted traceback, have inspected a facility, and have collected samples and those samples have been analyzed, but a product has not been identified.

Finally, the Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that is linked to Ice Cream House products is still open, and the investigation continues. At least two people are sick in this outbreak. One person lives in Pennsylvania, and the other lives in New York state. All Ice Cream House products, both dairy and non-dairy, have been recalled in relation to this outbreak.