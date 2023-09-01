Brooklyn Ice Cream House Listeria Outbreak Sickens Two

by

The Brooklyn Ice Cream House Listeria monocytogenes outbreak has sickened at least two people, according to the FDA. Both patients, who live in Pennsylvania and New York, have been hospitalized. The Ice Cream House storefront, located in Brooklyn, New York, has recalled all of their branded products sold at the Brooklyn location as well as at retail supermarkets located in New Jersey, New York, and Ohio.

The recalled items include all dairy and non-dairy products that carry the Ice Cream house logo. They include ice cream, cakes, pies, ice cream logs, and novelty items such as trio log sorbet, Hello Kitty Cake, Heaven Layer Vanilla, Tropical Flute, De’Lightning Frozen Dessert, and others. Real Kosher Ice Cream has also recalled all flavors of their Soft Serve on the Go 8 ounce ice cream cups.

The FDA’s investigation is ongoing, and more products may be added to this advisory. Real Kosher Ice Care Soft Serve on the Go Cups were sold at multiple retailers in these states: California, Colorado,, Connecticut, Washington DC, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. Real Kosher Ice Cream was also sold in Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and the UK.

Noted food safety lawyer Eric Hageman, who has successfully represented many patients in Listeria monocytogenes outbreak, said, “no one should get sick enough to be hospitalized just because they bought ice cream. We hope that since more products have been recalled, this outbreak will end.”

Both Ice Cream House products and Soft Serve on the Go ice cream cups were manufactured in the Ice Cream House facility in Brooklyn. Product and environmental sampling conducted by the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene found Listeria monocytogenes in environmental samples. And an Ice Cream House mini dessert cigar novelty ice cream product also tested positive for the pathogen. The strain of Listeria found in those samples matches the outbreak strain taken from patient isolates.

Ice cream has a long shelf life and may still be in freezers. Consumers, retailers, and restaurants should check their freezers and discard any recalled ice cream products. Follow the FDA’s safe handling and cleaning advice, since Listeria monocytogenes is persistent and can establish a presence in any environment. This pathogen grows at refrigerator temperature, and freezing does not kill it.

Symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by this pathogen, can take up to 70 days to develop. People most at risk for serious complications from this infection include the elderly, the very young, pregnant women, and anyone with a compromised immune system or chronic illness.

Early symptoms may include nausea and diarrhea. If the infection gets into the bloodstream, symptoms include a severe headache, high fever, muscle aches, and confusion. Anyone experiencing those symptoms needs to see a doctor as soon as possible.

If you have eaten any of the recalled products and have been ill, see your doctor. You may be part of this Ice Cream House Listeria monocytogenes outbreak.