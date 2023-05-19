Nature’s Energy Children’s Chewable Colostrum Recalled

by

Nature’s Energy Children’s Chewable Colostrum products are being recalled because they may contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not listed on the label as required by law. Anyone who is lactose intolerant or who is allergic to or sensitive to milk could have a serious reaction if they consume these items. No illness or deaths have ben reported two ate in connection with these products. The recalling firm is Nature’s Energy of Pleasant Grove, Utah.

The recalled Nature’s Energy Children’s Chewable Colostrum products include Berry Chewables in a 180 count package, with UPC number 804879183945, GTIN number 860008676979, and lot/best by pairs LOT number 660 and Best By 02/24, and LOT number 694 and Best By 12/24. Also recalled is Chocolate Chewables packaged in a 180 count container, with UPC number 804879183952, GTIN number 860008676986, and lot/best by date pairs LOT number 661 and Best By 02/24, and LOT number 695 and Best By 12/24.

Finally, Orange Creamsicle Chewables in 180 count packages is included in this recall. The UPC number for this product is 804879183969, with GTIN number 860008676993, and lot/best by date pairs LOT number 634 and Best By 08/23, and LOT number 693, and Best By 12/24. You can see pictures of the product labels at the FDA web site.

The recall was initiated after the company realized that the Colostrum containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of milk protein.

If your child is lactose intolerant or allergic to or sensitive to milk, do not give him or her these products. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can after first double bagging it, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.