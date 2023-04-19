Nature’s Promise Organic Raspberries Recalled For Mold

by

Nature’s Promise Organic Raspberries and others are being recalled because they may contain high levels of mold that can cause health problems such as respiratory problems and allergic reactions. And some molds produce mycotoxins that can make you sick. When you see mold on the surface of the food, it has sent threads throughout the food and the entire piece is probably contaminated.

Because this recall was listed on the FDA’s Enforcement page, not the regular recall page, there is no information about any possible adverse events reported to the company. The recalling firm is B. C. Frozen Foods of Mission, Canada.

The recalled product was sold in these states: Maine, California, and Massachusetts. The recalled products include Nature’s Promise Organic Raspberries that are packaged in a 10 ounce stand up plastic pouch in a corrugated box. The raspberries were imported from Chile. There are 8 bags per case. Also recalled is Stater Bros. Red Raspberries in 12 ounce stand up plastic pouch in a corrugated box. These raspberries were grown in the USA. SB Raspberries are included in this recall. They are packaged in a 12 ounce stand up plastic pouch in a corrugated box. There are 8 12 ounce bags per case. And Sunny Select Red Raspberries, in a 12 ounce stand up plastic pouch in a box are included in this recall.

There are 14,748 pounds of raspberries included in this recall. The code information on the raspberries is: UPC number 068826753504 with the Expiration date 03-06-2024 and Lot 361-22 2; UPC number 07417502347 with the Expiration date 02-08-2024 and Lot 334-22 3; UPC number 688267006043 (Pouch) and UPC number 0068826784629 (Case) with the Expiration dates 03-26-2024, 04-04-2024, and 04-25-2024 and Lot numbers 016-23, 025-23, and 046-23 4; and UPC number 009848795288 with the Expiration date 04-06-2024 and Lot number 028-23.

If you purchased these raspberries with those numbers, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.