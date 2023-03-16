Nurtec ODT Tablets Recalled For Lack of Child Proof Packaging

by

Nurtec ODT Tablets are being recalled because the product does not meet the child resistant packaging requirement and poses a risk of poisoning, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. This is a prescription drug. The manufacturer is Biohaven Pharmaceuticals Inc. of New Haven, Connecticut and Pfizer Inc. of New York. The product was manufactured in the United States.

The recalled product is Nurtec® ODT (rimegepant) orally disintegrating tablets, packaged in a 75 milligram 8-unit dose blister pack. Each carton has one blister pack. The carton includes the name of the product, dosage strength, NDC number, and expiration date. This product must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act.

The NDC number for this product is 72618-3000-2. All dates through 6/2026 are included in this recall. No adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue.

The Nurtec ODT tablets were sold at pharmacies nationwide as a prescribed medicine from December 2021 through March 2023. The prices of the product varied based on health insurance terms and other factors.

Consumers should immediately secure this recalled product out of the sight and reach of children. Contact Pfizer for a free child resistant pouch to store it. Once the product is secured, consumers can continue to use it as directed by their doctors.