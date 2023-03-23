Our Family Hot Dog Buns Recalled For Undeclared Sesame

by

Our Family Hot Dog Buns are being recalled because they may contain sesame, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to sesame could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. One reaction has been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Perfection Bakeries DBA Aunt Millie’s of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The recalled product is Our Family Hot Dog Funs in eight count packages. They were distributed at the retail level in these states: Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois.

The hot dog buns are sold in a printed plastic package marked with “Our Family Hot Dog Buns 8 ct” on the top. The product has a blue twist tie. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 0-70253-75107-3. And the best by dates are 4/9/2023 and earlier.

The recall was triggered when the company discovered that sesame-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the allergen. Production has been suspended while the company and the FDA complete their investigation.

If you purchased this product and you are allergic to sesame, do not eat it. You can throw the hot dog buns away in a sealed container in a secure trash can or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.