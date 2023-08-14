Panda Express Hepatitis A Warning in Lancaster, California

by

A Panda Express hepatitis A warning has been issued in Lancaster, California by the County of Los Angeles Public Health. An infected food worker prepared food at the location in late July and early August. The restaurant is located at 44411 Valley Central Way in Lancaster.

No additional cases have been identified at this time. But anyone who consumed food or beverages at that restaurant between July 21 and August 4, 2023 is at risk and should get a hepatitis A vaccine. Vaccination is not necessary for anyone who had this infection in the past or who has already been vaccinated against the virus.

Hepatitis A is a liver infection caused by a virus. It is very contagious and can spread through contaminated food and drink, from person to person, and through contact with contaminated surfaces.

Public Health will be offering free hepatitis A vaccinations at the Antelope Valley Health Center, which is located at 335 East Avenue K 6 B in Lancaster. The vaccines will be available Monday, August 14 from 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm, and Tuesday, August 15 through Friday August 18, 2023 from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm.

These vaccinations are only effective if given within two weeks of a possible exposure. That means that anyone who ate at that Panda Express before July 31, 2023 may not get protection from the vaccine. In that case, check with your doctor about your options, and monitor your health for the symptoms of hepatitis A, which can take up to 50 days to appear.

Symptoms do not appear until 15 days after infection, even though a person is infectious during that time frame. Symptoms of this illness include fever, nauseas, fatigue, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark colored urine, light clay colored stools, nausea, and jaundice.

If you visited that restaurant during the time frame mentioned, get a vaccine or talk to your doctor. If you start getting sick, stay home from work and school and do not prepare food for others.