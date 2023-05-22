PowerXL Stuffed Wafflizer Recalled For Burn Hazard

by

PowerXL Stuffed Wafflizer waffler maker is being recalled for a potential burn hazard. Hot pieces of the waffle or stuffing can be expelled from the waffle maker during use or when opening the product, posing a burn risk. The recalling firm is Tristar Products Inc. of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida until February 17, 2022, and after February 17, 2022, Tristar Products Inc. on behalf of Empower Brands, LLC of Middleton, Wisconsin. The product was manufactured in China.

The firm has received 44 reports of incidents, including 34 burn injuries. Three people required medical attention.

The recall is for PowerXL Stuffed Wafflizer in two models. Model ESWM02 (five inch) and Model ESWM03 (seven inch). The waffle makers were sold in 11 colors including black, white, red, cinnamon, gray, lavender, lemon, ocean, slate, seafoam and sage.

The PowerXL logo is on the top of the waffle maker. The model numbers and date codes are printed on a tag that is attached to the power cord. All date codes are included in this recall.

The Wafflizers were sold at these stores: Walmart, Kohls, Big Lots, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Best Buy, The Home Depot, Target, Sam’s Club and other home goods stores nationwide. They were also sold online at QVC, Walmart, Kohls, and other websites from July 2021 through October 2022 for between $30.00 and $60.00.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and contact Empower Brands to receive a free latch adaptor part. You will also receive written instructions to complete the repair.