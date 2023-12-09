Prairie Farms Dairy Holiday Nog Recalled For Undeclared Egg

by

Prairie Farms Dairy Holiday Nog is being recalled because it may contain egg, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to egg could have a serious allergic reaction if they consume this product. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Prairie Farms Dairy of Edwardsville, Illinois.

The recalled product is Prairie Farms Dairy Holiday Nog that is packaged in 12 gallon plastic jugs. The product / lot number is 7631005049 / 21-65, and the code date is 12/19/2023. The nog was sold between December 4, 2023 and December 6, 2023.

Holiday Nog is produced and manufactured by Prairie Farms Dairy and was sold at United Dairy Farmers stores. This specific batch may have been mislabeled. The products have been removed from all United Dairy Farms store shelves. The recall only applies to United Dairy Farms Holiday Nog product only.

If you bought this item and you are allergic to eggs, do not drink it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the United Dairy Farmer store where you bought it for a full refund.