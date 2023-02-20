ProSobee Infant Formula Recalled For Possible Cronobacter

by

ProSobee Infant Formula that is Simply Plant-Based is being recalled for possible Cronobacter contamination. The recall notice says that the product has been tested and confirmed negative for contaminants, but the recall is being issued out of an abundance of caution because there is a possibility of cross-contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii. There have been no adverse reactions or illnesses received to date. The recalling firm is Reckitt.

The recalled product is Enfamil ProSobee brand. The recalled product is Enfamil ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula that is packaged in 12.9 ounce containers. Two batches are included in this recall, totaling about 145,000 cans.

The product was manufactured between August 2022 and September 2022. The infant formula was distributed through retail stores nationwide in the United States, Guam, and Puerto Rico. You can identify the recalled product by the number on the bottom of the can. The recalled batches are ZL2HZF and ZL2HZZ. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 300871214415. The use by date on the product is 1 Mar 2024. No other ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula batches or other Reckitt products are included in this recall.

If you purchased this ProSobee infant formula product, with those batch numbers, UPC number, and use by dates, do not feed it to your child. You can throw it away after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Cronobacter can cause serious illness in infants, especially premature infants and those with low birth weights. Symptoms of a cronobacter infection can include fever, crying, very low energy, and poor feeding. The symptoms of meningitis or sepsis in infants include pale skin, grunting breaths, rapid breathing or breathing difficulty, refusing food, unusual cry, fever, stiff, and jerky movements, cold hands and feet, a floppy body, blood in the stool, vomiting, and jaundice. If your child exhibits these symptoms, see your pediatrician.