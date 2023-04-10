Public Health Alert for Fruit Ridge Farms Salads For Listeria

by

A public health alert has been issued for Fruit Ridge Farms Salads and Bell’s Bistro Salads for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. This is another secondary recall of Revolution Farms lettuces that were recalled last week in relation to a Listeria monocytogenes outbreak. The public health alert is being issued, even though the products are within expiry, so consumer are aware these products should not be eaten. There have been no confirmed reports of illnesses reported to the company to date due to the consumption of these products.

The recall was issued when the firm told FSIS that they used FDA-recalled lettuce to make these fresh chicken and ham salad products. They were made on various dates from March 10, 2023 through March 24, 2023.

You can see pictures of the recalled salads at the USDA web site. The recalled items include:

5.5 ounce clear plastic packages containing “Fruit Ridge Farms White Chicken Caesar Salad” with sell by dates 03/10/23 through 04/14/23.

4.6 ounce clear plastic packages containing “Fruit Ridge Farms Chef Salad with Ham” with sell by dates 03/10/23 through 04/14/23.

5.5 ounce clear plastic packages containing “BELL’S BISTRO White Chicken Caesar Salad” with sell by dates 03/10/23 through 04/14/23.

4.6 ounce clear plastic packages containing “BELL’S BISTRO Chef Salad with Ham” with sell by dates 03/10/23 through 04/14/23.

These salads all have the establishment number “EST. 17050” or “P-17050” stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. The products were shipped to retail outlets in these states: Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them. Throw them away in a sealed container inside a secure garbage can, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund. Clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution after discarding the salads to kill any pathogens.

If you ate any of these salads, watch your health for the symptoms of listeriosis, which can take up to 70 days to appear. If you do feel sick, call your doctor.