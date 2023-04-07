by

Revolution Farms lettuces linked to Listeria outbreak, according to the FDA, and all of its lettuces and salad kits are recalled. There is no information from the CDC or FDA yet on this outbreak. The original recall was posted on April 5, 2023. The recalling firm is Revolution Farms of Caledonia, Michigan.

The expansion now includes all products sold under the Revolution Farms brand name. These products were sold in these stores: SpartanNash stores, Meijer stores, Bridge St. Market, Kingma’s Market, Fresh Thyme Market Grand Rapids, Fresh Thyme Market Kalamazoo, Horrocks Market Grand Rapids, Doorganics, Cherry Capital Foods, Gordon Food Service, Sysco, Van Eerden Foodservice, Vine Line Produce, Luna restaurant, Russ’ Commissary, and Pearson Foods Corporation in these states: Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, and Wisconsin.

You can see the long list of recalled products at the FDA web site, along with pictures of the product packages. They include Grower’s Choice, Robust Romaine, Zesty Southwest, Buttery Bibb, Michigan Spring Mix, Romaine Lettuce Boats, and others. The retail whole head packages are in 5 ounce clear plastic trays sealed with printed lidding film. The 6 ounce Salad kits are in clear plastic tubs with a wrap label. All date codes are included in this recall.

These items were also sold as food service products in 3 pound bulk packages. They are clear plastic bags packed one bag to a case.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them. You should throw them away in a sealed container in a secure garbage can, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a refund

After you discard the product, clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to all any remaining bacteria. Listeria can grow at refrigerator temperatures.

If you ate any of these items, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis, which can take up to 70 days to appear. Symptoms usually begin with nausea and diarrhea. For people who are susceptible to severe complications from this infection, symptoms then include a high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, and muscle aches. If you have eaten these products and have been sick, see your doctor.