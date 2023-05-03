Public Health Alert For Langlois Frozen Meatloaf For Milk

by

A public health alert has been issued for Langlois Frozen Meatloaf because it may contain undeclared milk. The entrees were removed from their master carton and delivered to consumers in ready to prepare trays that do not have an ingredient statement. Egg, soy and wheat are declared on the list on the carton, but milk is not. A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for distribution to customers.

Anyone who is allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this item.

The meatloaf was produced on February 1, February 13, March 15, and March 28, 2023. The recalled product is packaged in 14 ounce paper or plastic three compartment trays with a sealed plastic cover. The item is Meatloaf & Tomato Sauce Mixed Rice and Spinach. The use or discard by dates on the product are May 1, 2023, May 13, 2023, June 15, 2023, and June 28, 2023.

The meatloaf was shipped to organizations serving the senior population in Southern California and were distributed through home-delivery meal service programs.

The problem was discovered by FSIS during a routine label verification task. Inspectors found that the Langlois Frozen Meatloaf contains milk, but milk was not listed as an ingredient on the case label. And the individual trays distributed to consumers did not include an ingredient statement. So consumers should be aware that this meatloaf also contains egg, soy, and wheat.

This product may be in consumers’ freezers. Please check your freezer and if you have this meatloaf, and cannot consume egg, soy, wheat, or milk, do not eat it. You can throw the meatloaf away or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.