Racine Danish Raspberry Kringle Recalled For Undeclared Pecans

Racine Danish Raspberry Kringle is being recalled because it may contain pecans, or tree nuts, that are not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to pecans could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this pastry. The recalling firm is Racine Danish Kringles of Racine, Wisconsin.

About 960 units of this product are included in this recall. They were sold in select ALDI retail stores in these states: Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

The recalled product is Racine Danish Raspberry Kringle that is in a 14 ounce red foil tray with clear plastic overwrap. The lot code for this product is 23299. It is located on the back nutritional label just above the barcode.

The recall was triggered when a discover found that a Raspberry Kringle containing pecans was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of that allergen.

If you bought this product and are allergic to pecans, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first wrapping it or double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.