Retail List For Del Duca Sausages, Others For Listeria Released

The retail distribution list for Del Duca Sausages that were recalled in January 2023 for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination has been released by the USDA. This list is more than 300 pages long and arranged by state.

The recalled items are:

6 ounce plastic trays of “FREDERIK’S by meijer SPANISH STYLE charcuterie sampler tray” with sell by date 4/15/23.

6 ounce plastic trays of “Boar’s Head CHARCUTUERIE TRIO” with sell by dates 4/13/23, 4/14/23, and 4/15/23.

7 ounce plastic trays of “COLAMECO’S PRIMO NATURALE GENOA UNCURED SALAMI” with sell by date 12/23/23.

7 ounce plastic trays of “COLAMECO’S PRIMO NATURALE BLACK PEPPER UNCURED SALAMI” with use by dates 12/22/23, 12/30/23, and 1/17/24.

1 pound plastic trays of “DEL DUCA SOPRESSATA, COPPA & GENOA SALAMI” with sell by dates 4/13/23 and 4/14/23.

1 pound plastic trays of “DEL DUCA CALABRESE, PROSCIUTTO & COPPA” with sell by date 5/6/23.

1 pound plastic trays of “DEL DUCA GENOA SALAMI, UNCURED PEPPERONI & HARD SALAMI” with use by date 5/4/23.

12 ounce plastic trays of “Gourmet Selection SOPRESSATA, CAPOCOLLO, HARD SALAME” with sell by date 4/14/23.

These items have the establishment number “EST. 54” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection.

You can see the long list of stores that sold these products at the USDA web site. They were sold at these stores: Costco, Sam’s Club, Walmart, Giant, King Soopers, and Whole Foods, among others, in many states.

Please look at this retail list for Del Duca Sausages and other products carefully. If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them. Throw them away or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund. Clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining bacteria, and wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling these items.