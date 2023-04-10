Revolution Farms Secondary Recalls For Possible Listeria

by

A list of Revolution Farms secondary recalls of salads and salad mixes for possible Listeria contamination collects information from the FDA and USDA for products that were made using that company’s lettuces and salad mixes. Revolution Farms products are linked to a Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that has not yet been announced by the FDA or CDC.

The original recall was issued on April 5, 2023 for products such as Robust Romaine and Farmer’s Mix. That recall was expanded on April 7, 2023, with the announcement that all Revolution Farms products were included in the recall, as the outbreak was linked to those lettuces.

Keep checking back to this page, because when more secondary recalls are announced, they will be added to this list.

On April 10, 2023, Fresh From Meijer salads were recalled as they were made with Revolution Farms products. The salads were sold at Meijer stores in these states: Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Wisconsin. No illnesses have been reported to Meijer in connection with the consumption of these specific salads. You can see the long list of recalled salads, as well as package sizes and UPC numbers, at the FDA web site.

On April 10, 2023, the USDA issued a public health alert for Fruit Ridge Farms and Bell’s Bistro salads made with chicken and ham. They were also made with recalled Revolution Farms lettuces and salad mixes. These salads were sold in these states: Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. The sell by dates for these products are through 4/14/2023. No confirmed reports of illness have been linked to these products.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them. Throw them away or return them to the store where you bought them for a full refund. Then clean out your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any pathogens. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling the salads and after cleaning.

If you ate any of these salads, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do feel sick, see your doctor.