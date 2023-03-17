Scarpetta Pink Pesto Recalled For Undeclared Pine Nuts

by

Scarpetta Pink Pesto is being recalled because it may contain pine nuts, or tree nuts, that are not declared on the label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to pine nuts could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is BC Gourmet USA of Lynn, Massachusetts.

The recalled product is Scarpetta Pink Pesto that is packaged in a plastic container. There are 906 units of this product included in this recall. The pesto was sold in small retail shops and grocery stores in the state of Massachusetts and in Bermuda, and was also sold online throughout the United States.

The lot codes for this recalled item are NN149 that expires on 05/02/2023, and NN164 that expires on 12/09/2023. The lot code is located on the bottom of the container.

The recall was triggered when the firm discovered that product containing tree nuts was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of this allergen. The problem was caused by a document-control deviation.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to pine nuts, do not eat it. You can throw the pesto away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.