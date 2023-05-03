May 3, 2023

Schnucks Culinaria Nut Mixes Recalled For Undeclared Almonds

Schnucks Culinaria Nut Mixes are being recalled because they may contain almonds, or tree nuts, that are not declared on the label as required by law. The product is mislabeled. The Culinarian Cashew & Macadamia mix may contain undeclared almonds. The recalling firm is Schnuck Markets Inc. of St. Louis, Missouri.

The recalled products are Culinaria Cashew & Macadamia Mix that is packaged in 9 ounce containers. The UPC number that is printed on that product label is 4131822428. The best by date for that item is 2/02/25 (February 2, 2025). And the lot code on the label is 3033 A9. Also recalled is Culinaria Cashew & Almond Mix that is also packaged in 9 ounce containers. The UPC number stamped on that product label is 4131822423. The best by date is also 2/02/25 (February 2, 2025), and the lot code is 3033 A9.

Please check your pantry to see if you bought these items. If you did, and you cannot eat almonds for any reason, do not eat them. You can throw these Schnucks Culinary Nut Mixes away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the nearest Schnucks store for a full refund or exchange.

