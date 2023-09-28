Secura Air Fryers Recalled For Fire and Burn Hazards

by

Secura Air Fryers are being recalled for possible fire and burn hazards. A wire connection inside the air fryer can overheat, posing a risk. The company has received nine reports of the air fryers catching fire, burning, and smoking, but no injuries or property damage have been reported. The recalling firm is Secura Inc. of Lake Forest, California.

About 6,400 of these units were sold in the United States, and about 680 were sold in Canada. They were available for purchase at the company’s web site and on Amazon from May 2019 through October 2020 for between $48 and $90. The air fryers were manufactured in China.

The recalled product is Secura air fryers with model number SAF-53D (TXG-DT16E). and date code of 1901. Also recalled is the model number SAF-53 (TXG-DS16) with date codes 1903 and 1904. The air fryers are black with silver accents. The brand name Secura is on the top of each unit. The model number and four digit date codes are printed on silver labels that are on the bottom of each air fryer. The appliance measure about 12 inches high, 11 inches deep, and 12 inches wide. You can see pictures of both of these air fryer models at the Consumer Products Safety Commission web site.

Consumers should immediately stop using these air fryers and contact Secura for an Amazon gift card or a free placement at the consumers’ choice. Provide contact information and submit photos of the air fryer with the power cord cut off. Include information about the product date code. No receipt is needed for a replacement. Secura is contacting all known purchasers of this appliance.