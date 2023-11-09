Similac Probiotic Tri-Blend Recalled For Adverse Reactions

by

Similac Probiotic Tri-Blend is being recalled for serious adverse reactions to this product in preterm infants, according to the FDA. This notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Page, not the regular recall page. The FDA did issue a warning last month about problems with probiotics when administered to preemies, and a preterm infant died in early October 2023 after being given Evivo with MCT Oil probiotic in the hospital. The recalling firm is Abbott Laboratories.

This product was distributed in these states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

The problem is that infants can develop sepsis, which is a blood infection, because these types of product can contain live bacteria.

The recalled product is Similac Probiotic Tri-Blend that is packaged in 0.017 ounce (0.50 gram) foil packages. There are 50 foil packets per carton, and three cartons per case. About 226,650 packets (4,533 cartons) are included in this recall. The lot number for this item is 45002IP. And the product number that is stamped on the item label is No. 67397. The Best By Date for this recalled probiotic is 09/01/24.

If you have this product, do not give it to your infant. You can throw it away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.