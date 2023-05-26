Simply Hot Thai Green Peppers Recalled For Salmonella

by

Simply Hot Thai Green Peppers are being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Fresh Direct Produce.

The recalled product is Simply Hot Thai Green Peppers that are packaged in a 50 gram clear plastic bag. The UPC number that is printed on the product label is 8 94242 00050 4. And the code for this product is Packed on: 20AL23.

The peppers were sold in Alberta and Saskatchewan at the retail level, and may have been sold in other provinces and territories. This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The government is launching an investigation, which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens the public will be informed on the CFIA food recall page.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning usually take 12 to 72 hours to begin after you eat food contaminated with this bacteria. People usually experience chills, fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, stomach and abdominal pain, and diarrhea that may be bloody. The illness usually lasts four days to a week.

If you bought this product, do not eat it, even if you are going to cook the peppers, because of the possibility of cross-contamination with other foods and with surfaces in your kitchen. You can throw the peppers away in a sealed package, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.