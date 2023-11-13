Sister Sister General Tso’s Chicken Recalled For Sesame

by

Sister Sister General Tso’s Chicken is being recalled because it contains sesame, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the package label as required. Anyone who is allergic to sesame could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is JX Restaurant, Inc. of Maryland Heights, Missouri.

About 621 pounds of this fully cooked chicken product are included in this recall. The item was produced on various dates ranging from October 27, 2023 to November 8, 2023. The product contains sesame oil that is not listed on the label.

The recalled product is 16 ounce plastic trays containing Sister Sister General Tso’s Chicken with Fried Rice. The lot codes that are stamped on the product label are 11/07/23, 11/11/23, 11/17/23, 11/18/23, and 11/19/23. This item has the establishment number P-754 that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. The chicken meal was distributed to retail locations in these states: Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, and Wisconsin.

The problem was discovered and the recall was triggered when FSIS inspection personnel discovered that sesame oil was not included in the item label during a verification task. FSIS is concerned that this product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers.

Please check to see if you bought this recalled item. If you did, and you are allergic to or sensitive to sesame, do not eat it. You can throw the product away in a secure trash can or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.