Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candies Recalled For Choking

by

Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candies are being recalled because they present a choking hazard. The candy’s rolling ball can detach from the container into a child’s mouth, posing a choking hazard. No injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem. The recalling firm, or the importer, is Candy Dynamics Inc. of Carmel, Indiana. The products were manufactured in Spain and Columbia.

About 70,000,000 of these products were sold in the United States. The recall is for Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candy that is sold in two ounce and three ounce containers. The product is a plastic bottle with a rolling ball that holds a sour liquid candy. Children lick the ball and it rolls, depositing the contents into the mouth.

The product was sold in different sizes and flavors. They are all Slime Licker brand. The recalled products include blue Razz & Strawberry in two ounce containers, with UPC number 8-98940-00101-6; Blue Razz & Strawberry in a two pack of two ounce containers, with UPC number 8-98940-00191-7; and Mega Blue Razz & Strawberry that is packaged in three ounce containers with UPC number 8-98940-00169-6.

Also recalled is Black Cherry & Sour Apple Flavor, packaged in 2 ounce containers with UPC number 8-50034-59720-1; and Blue Razz & Strawberry in two ounce containers with UPC number 0-60631-91829-7. You can see more pictures of the recalled products at the Consumer Product Safety Commission web site.

The firm has received two reports of the rolling applicator ball detaching from the container. These items were sold at Walmart, Five Below, and other stores nationwide. They were also sold through Amazon, CandyDynamics.com, and other website from June 2015 through July 2023 for between $2.00 and $4.00.

Consumers should immediately stop using this candy and take it away from children. Contact Candy Dynamics for a full refund of the product that is not empty of liquid candy.