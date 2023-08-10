Soft Serve on the Go Cups Recalled For Possible Listeria; 2 Sick

by

Soft Serve on the Go Cups by Real Kosher Ice Cream are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Two people are sick; one person in New York and one in Pennsylvania. Both of these patients were hospitalized. The recalling firm is Real Kosher Ice Cream of Brooklyn, New York.

The recalled soft serve ice cream and sorbet cups were sold at the retail level in these states: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and in Washington DC. The ice cream was sold in canteens, convenience stores, and grocery stores.

The recalled products are all Soft Serve on the Go brand packaged in clear plastic cups. These items look like a soft serve ice cream cup served in an ice cream store, with a clear plastic cover with a seal and a spoon attached.

They include Vanilla Chocolate in 8 ounce cups with UPC number 0-91404-15129-0, Razzle in 8 ounce cups with UPC number 0-91404-15133-7, Caramel in 8 ounce containers with UPC number 0-91404-15131-3, Parve Vanilla Chocolate in 8 ounce cups with UPC number 0-91404-15113-9, Sorbet Strawberry Mango in 8 ounce cups with UPC number 0-91404-15128-3, and Lite Peanut Butter in 8 ounce cups with UPC number 0-91404-15285-3.

The UPC number is the only code on the package. There is no lot number or best by date. All produce produced up to August 4, 2023 is included in this recall. The recall was triggered because of one of the illnesses. The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture tested the product and one sample was positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.