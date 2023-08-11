Soft Serve on the Go Cups Recalled in Canada For Listeria

by

Soft Serve on the Go Cups are being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. There is a listeriosis outbreak in the United States linked to these products, but no illnesses have been reported in Canada in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Real Kosher Ice Cream. This recall was triggered by that outbreak.

The ice cream was sold in Ontario and Quebec at the retail level. The recalled products are Soft Serve on the Go cups that are packaged in 8 ounce clear plastic cups. All units sold up to and including August 10, 2023 are included in this recall.

The recalled items are all Soft Serve on the Go brand. They are Caramel Vanilla (ice cream) with UPC number 0 91404 15131 3, Natural Peanut butter (ice cream) with UPC number 0 91404 15285 3, Non-Dairy Parve Vanilla Chocolate (frozen dessert) with UPC number 0 91404 15113 9, Razzle n’ Dazzle Peanut Butter (ice cream) with UPC number 0 91404 15133 7, Strawberry Mango Sorbet with UPC number 0 91404 15128 3, and Vanilla Chocolate (ice cream) with UPC number 0 91404 15129 0. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the CFIA web site.

If you purchased any of these items, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

You should then clean your fridge with a mild bleach solution to kill any bacteria. Freezing does not destroy this pathogen. Wash your hands with soap and water after handling these items and after cleaning.

If you ate any of these ice cream products, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by this bacteria. It can take up to 70 days for symptoms to appear. If you do get sick, see your doctor.