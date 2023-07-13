Sustained Assimilation Protein Supplement Recalled For Staph

by

Sustained Assimilation Protein Supplement in two flavors is being recalled because it may be contaminated with Staphylococcus aureus bacteria. Because this recall is listed on the FDA Enforcement page, not on the regular recall page, there is no mention whether or not any illnesses have been reported in connection to this problem. The recalling firm is International Food Companies, doing business as International Food Products, of Hazelwood, Missouri.

The recalled product was sold in Missouri at the retail level. The recalled products include 1st Pharm Level-1 Sustained Assimilation Protein Supplement in Chocolate Marshmallow flavor that is packaged in a 2.45 pound container. The item number for this product is 502396 and the UPC number is 8 50036-64808 6. About 126 bottles of this product are included in this recall.

Also recalled is 1st Pharm Level-1 Sustained Assimilation dietary supplement in milk chocolate flavor, also packaged in a 2.45 pound container. The item number for this product is 502066. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 8 50026-19672 6. About 480 bottles of this variety are included in this recall.

If you purchased this dietary supplement with those UPC numbers and item numbers, do not consume it. You can throw it away in a sealed container inside a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.